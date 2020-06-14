

RICHARD WARREN EVERETT, III, age 78, passed away with family by his side on April 27th, 2020 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.

Richard was born in Saint Louis, MO. to the late Richard Everett, JR and Martha Mason on June 7th, 1941. He is predeceased by his sister Judy and daughters Charlotte and Baby. He married Charlotte Louise Gutierrez on December 26th, 1960 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. After graduating from Otero Junior College they moved to California. Richard graduated with a Masters Degree in both English Literature and Philosophy from San Francisco State University. Richard established Richard Everett Plumbing & Construction in Mendocino County, helping create some of the most beautiful homes and commercial buildings in the area. He was involved in jazz band classes at the Mendocino College and enjoyed performing. He was an avid reader, music lover, chess player, and world traveler.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Charlotte Everett, children Ann, Marie, and Richard, grandchildren Kellie, Jonathon, Hayden, Maribelle, Louisa and great grandson Carson.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



