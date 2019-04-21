













Richard "Dick" Winkler passed away on April 7th at his home in Ukiah with family by his side. He was born on June 11, 1926 in Eureka, CA.





He attended Lowell High School in San Francisco, winning a city-wide mile race while on the track team. In 1943 he attended Stanford until he joined the Navy in 1944, served until 1946, then attended Stanford again under the GI Bill, finishing with two advanced degrees in electrical engineering. His patents have been used in the development of radar systems and in the medical field. The Computer History Museum has many of his papers.





It is impossible to mention all of his 92 years of accomplishments and interests- family, the environment, animal welfare, politics, reading, gardening, building and remodeling houses and travel. He loved hiking and camping and on one of his hikes on the John Muir Trail saw construction flags. When he discovered that a highway was planned to cut through the wilderness, he contacted his congressman who got national help to stop the road. After moving to Ukiah in 1988 he served on local committees, wrote to the White House and other government representatives fighting for fair income distribution and was one of the founders and longtime president of the Mendocino Spay-Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP).





He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margaret, his children from a former marriage, Judy Glassey (Rick), Rick Winkler, Sandra Winkler and Michael Winkler; his grandchildren, Brooke Amble, Bryn Martin, Jessica Winkler, Melanie Shea, and Jazmin Wilcox; his great grandchildren, his brother's family and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his former wife Phyllis, his daughter Linda and brother John. Donations in his memory would be appreciated by SNAP (P.O.Box 4, Talmage,CA 95481) or Hospice of Ukiah.