

Richards "Rick"

Nathan Lower Jr. passed away May 24th with his wife by his side. Rick was raised in Ukiah, graduating from Ukiah High School in 1980. Rick is survived by his wife of 35 years, Danielle, children Ashley Lower, Alicia and Donald Logan, the light of his life his granddaughter Hudson, mother Eileen Lower, sisters Corleen Kretchmer (Chris), Natalie Gallups (Dean), his nephews, and many family members. Rick is proceeded in death by his father Corky, grandparents and his best friend Jon Heller.

During Rick's childhood, he spent his days in Deerwood terrorizing the neighborhood. Right after high school he met his wife Danielle that he married in 1985. Rick and Danielle spent their weekends outdoors with their countless friends and family, were if you asked him, he was the "best" at everything. As the girls grew up, sports took over their lives and many weekends where spent on the road and more friends were made. In the recent years, Rick loved laying on his belly, could not get enough of his Boogy (Hudson), and when we were able to get him out of the house he was the life of the party. He will always be remembered for his humor, especially his napkin sculptures, his not so hilarious one liners and his belly roll laugh.

Due to COVID, we hope to celebrate his life in the coming months.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.



