Rick Salazar



January 21, 1967

July 22, 2020



Rick Salazar died at the age of 53 at his home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 unexpectedly due to health complications.Rick Salazar was born in Santa Rosa, California to Margie Moreno and Stanley Willburn on January 21, 1967. He attended Healdsburg High School and played football for the Healdsburg Greyhounds. He met Laura(Galupe)Salazar while working at Kassin-Shubel Chevrolet in Healdsburg, Ca in 1987 and were together for thirty-one (31) years. Rick is survived by his wife Laura (Galupe) Salazar; his daughter Erika Marsh and grandson Savion DeAnda, son Gary (Aja) Jefferson, mother Margie (Luis) Moreno, sister Rene (Jeff) Silva, brother Luis Moreno Jr., sister Lisa Crow and brothers Marty Winn, Ralph Viviani along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and in-laws.Rick was preceded in death by his Father Stanley Willburn; Grandmother Florence Hoagland Manuel and Grandparents Paul & Julia Ramirez. Rick was a Tribal Member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes a Sovereign Nation of Confederated Tribes. Rick was raised in his early years in Sonoma County and spent time throughout his teenage years in King County, Washington State. Rick later returned to Healdsburg and spent the remaining time of his life in Sonoma and Mendocino County.Rick worked at auto dealerships performing various jobs, employed at Iroc Landscaping Materials in Cloverdale, Ca, worked as Health & Safety Inspector for Middletown Rancheria Tribal Regulatory Agency, Security Officer at River Rock Casino then worked as a Security Officer for Allied Security where he eventually had to resign as a result of health issues. Rick enjoyed spending time in various parts of Alexander Valley, Oakland Raiders and Nascar events, listened to Eric Church, Hank Williams Jr., Tim McGraw - Indian Outlaw and AC/DC.Special thanks to all the Physicians, Satellite Dialysis Centers, Nurses and to the Yorkville Community Benefit Association for all their care and support. Due to the Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in his memory, a donation to the Yorkville Community Benefit Association in Yorkville, Ca would be greatly appreciated. P.O. Box 222 Yorkville, Ca 95494