|
|
Rickey Henry
Estrada III
A Celebration of Life will be held for
Rickey Henry Estrada III of Redwood Valley on Wednesday,
October 23, 2019 at 11am at Eversole Mortuary. A meal in honor of his life will be held at Shodakai Showroom inside the Coyote Valley Casino from 12:30pm to 4pm.
Rickey was born September 7, 1953 in Los Angeles. He passed away on October 15, 2019 at home
surrounded by his family. Rickey served as a chef in the US Army, serving two tours and was honorably discharged.
Rickey also known as Henry, Two Guns, Hen Dog and the original MAD. Two Guns was a master airbrush artist he airbrushed murals on cars in restaurants and on clothing. He was a member of New Life Car club in Los Angeles. Henry was also a drummer in many bands though out his life.
Henry loved his family and grandchildren and spent the last years of his life being the best grandpa to them. You can catch him on the porch smoking his
cigarettes and
shooting the breeze or listening to his Tower of Power
Rickey is survived by his wife Tanya, son Rickey Estrada IV, daughters Erica
Carson Jr., Tanya E. Ruiz and husband Biddy, grandchildren Velito, Anastasia, Yoosha, Cimewa, Khawina, mother Ophilia Villa and
numerous nieces and nephews.
Henry will be greatly missed by all of us.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 20, 2019