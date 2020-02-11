|
|
Rickey Henry
Estrada IV
Born June 3,1977 in Santa Rosa, Ca to Rickey H. Estrada III & Tanya G. Estrada. He entered into eternal rest on February 1, 2020. Rickey was a member of Redwood Valley Rancheria.
He was survived by his sisters Erica
Carson Jr, And Tanya Estrada-Ruiz and (husband Fransisco Ruiz. , son Vellito Estrada. Nieces Anastasia & Khawina. Nephews Yoosha & Cimèwa. And numerous
Aunties, Uncles,
and Cuddies.
He is preceded into death by his Father Rickey H. Estrada III and his loving daughter Crystal Estrada.
Rickey aka M.A.D.... was home grown in Santa Rosa Ca.
Rickey had a generous, loving heart of gold and loved his family unconditionally. He had a enormous sense of loud humor and a unforgettable laugh. He was an amazing
artist like his dad. There was never a dull moment when he was in your
presence. He will be greatly missed with utmost respect Lil M.A.D.... will never be forgotten. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 11, 2020