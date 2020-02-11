Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickey Estrada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickey Estrada IV

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rickey Estrada IV Obituary
Rickey Henry
Estrada IV
Born June 3,1977 in Santa Rosa, Ca to Rickey H. Estrada III & Tanya G. Estrada. He entered into eternal rest on February 1, 2020. Rickey was a member of Redwood Valley Rancheria.
He was survived by his sisters Erica
Carson Jr, And Tanya Estrada-Ruiz and (husband Fransisco Ruiz. , son Vellito Estrada. Nieces Anastasia & Khawina. Nephews Yoosha & Cimèwa. And numerous
Aunties, Uncles,
and Cuddies.
He is preceded into death by his Father Rickey H. Estrada III and his loving daughter Crystal Estrada.
Rickey aka M.A.D.... was home grown in Santa Rosa Ca.
Rickey had a generous, loving heart of gold and loved his family unconditionally. He had a enormous sense of loud humor and a unforgettable laugh. He was an amazing
artist like his dad. There was never a dull moment when he was in your
presence. He will be greatly missed with utmost respect Lil M.A.D.... will never be forgotten. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rickey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eversole Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -