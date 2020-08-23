

Robert Boake (Bob) Hoffmann passed away peacefully at his Bonny Doon, California home on September 20th, 2018, of natural causes. He was 72. Bob was born July 31, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ruth L. and Adolph B. Hoffmann. Shortly after his birth his parents moved to St. Louis, Missouri where his sister Elizabeth (Betsy) H. Hoffmann was born. The family moved to Livonia, Missouri in the early 1950's. Bob grew up in Livonia, where he displayed a typical 50's youth's love for cars and early glimmerings of his lifelong passion for music. He graduated from Livonia's Franklin High School in 1964. After graduation Bob headed west to California. At various times he lived in Mendocino county, Berkeley and San Francisco. He lived in the Haight Ashbury district of San Francisco during the Summer of Love, was a member of the fecund psychedelic music scene of that period and rubbed elbows with many its luminaries during his tenure there.

In addition to having a true gift for music, Bob was a certified arborist, a great cook (with an especial touch for baking), and a great storyteller and humorist. was loyal and giving and a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. He loved good food, and cowboys, ranch life, all things western and was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. Bob had been clean and sober since 1980. He viewed his involvement with the organization of Alcoholics Anonymous as one of the treasures in his life, and had just celebrated his 38th year of sobriety at the time of his death. He was loved by many, and will be missed.

NOTE: There are reports that Bob had family in the Mendocino County area, and we are publishing this obituary now in an effort to leave no stone unturned in attempting to notify his next of kin of his passing. Anyone with questions please feel free to address them to

davidm.graham@att.net