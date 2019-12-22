|
|
Robert "Bob"
Cummings
was laid to rest with full Military Honors in Arlington National Cemetery located in Arlington, Virginia on december 4, 2019. Bob was a retired US Navy Pilot who served in three wars (WWII, Korean War & Vietnam) during his 23 years of service to our Country. He was the proud pilot of a variety of different airplanes and helicopters that took him on many
missions and
adventures.
Bob was born on March 3, 1924 in Mendocino, California and passed away on October 7, 2018 in Ukiah, California.
Bob lived a very full life and as an active member of the community, he invested nearly 20 years as part owner in The Green Barn, one of the most popular restaurants in Ukiah in its time.
Bob is survived by his wife of many years, Doreen
Cummings, their eight children, and many grand children and great-grandchildren.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 22, 2019