Robert E "Bob"
Simonson
passed away on October 1, 2019. Born in River Falls, Wisconsin on September 26, 1923, he grew up in Hudson, Wisconsin and graduated from Hudson High in 1941.
He was unable to join the US Navy due to perforated eardrums, but was always fascinated with electricity and later radio. He studied radio in several places and eventually chose to move to Langley Field in Virginia. There he maintained aircraft receiving and transmitting equipment on B17's, B24's, B25's, B26's and some fighters. In 1944 he passed and received his ham radio license with the call letters W6WDG.
In 1944 he moved to San Rafael, California where his mother and father then resided. He was again working with aircraft radio maintenance at Victorville for the War Department.
After the end of the war his 41 year career as a Northwestern Pacific railroad engineer began. He was a well-known fixture switching trains in the local yard in Willits. It was his long haul trips to the north when he met Pat and her daughter Pom. He and Pat were married on October 22, 1950 on Pat's 32nd birthday. He spent many years in a number of different capacities with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the union for railroad engineers. He served two terms on the Mendocino County Grand Jury and served 10 years on the North Coast Railway Authority Board of Directors. He was the only railroad engineer on the Board and always hoped the railroad would re-open and he would be asked to bring the train to Willits. In the late 50's Bob bowled with a team of friends from Willits. Some of the team members pooled their assets and operated the Miracle Bowl on South Main Street for a number of years.
He joined the Willits Masonic Lodge in 1963 and served as Master four times. He was awarded with the "Hiram Award", the highest honor a Masonic Lodge can confer as well as a 50 year pin. He also joined Eastern Star with Pat and served as Patron five times, three times with Pat as Matron.
He was very proud of his work with the Masonic Lodge, in particular the Guslander scholarship awarding many scholarships to young students from Willits. At his suggestion, the accumulated funds were given to the Howard Foundation to award scholarships to nursing students.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Pat Simonson. Also preceding him were his mother & father, Lucille and Alfred Simonson, two sisters Margaret Kane and Lorraine Bessellieu, who just passed away two weeks prior to Bob's passing. He is survived by daughter Pom Cartwright and husband Percy of Willits, Son Carl Simonson and wife Katie of Santa Rosa, daughter Lucy Simonson of Ukiah, and son Bob Simonson and wife Kathy of St. Louis, Missouri. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rhonda Ladendorf and husband Barry of San Diego, Bruce Cartwright and Debbie Westbrook of Willits, Matt Simonson of St. Louis, Jenifer Evans and husband Jeff of Redwood Valley, Scarlett and Autumn Evans and Evan Cartwright.
Also surviving are nieces Cindy Bessellieu and Mardi Bessellieu, both of Eureka, niece Annette Pinon and husband Dan of Willits, and nephew Chuck Ciancio of Eureka, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews from Pat's side of the family.
Another special mention is his oldest and dearest friend Vern Thompson and wife Rocky of Florence, Montana. Bob and Vern were dear friends since childhood and remained very close for 91 years. The family extends their thanks and appreciation to the staff at
Northbrook Convalescent Healthcare.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you wish to make a charitable donation in Bob's name, the family requests donations be made to the Howard Foundation or the Harrah Senior Center, both in Willits. Arrangements under the care and direction of Anker-Lucier Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019