Robert Harryman

Robert Harryman Obituary
Robert "Bob" Charles Harryman passed away in his home in Dunsmuir on January 9, 2020 after a two year battle with Lung Cancer.
Born March 5, 1947 in Baltimore and grew up and went to high school in Ukiah. After graduation he was in the Marine Corps and Army Reserve. He then became a Southern Pacific Railroader for 22 years.
Survived by wife Pam of 48 years. Mother Margaret, son Rob (Cristin) grandsons Hunter, Nathan and
Zachary. Brothers Tom (Sue) and Ted. Preceded in death by father Charlie and daughter Molly Ulrey.
Donations to Mercy Mt. Shasta Hospice.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -