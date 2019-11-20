|
|
Robert (Bobby)
Gerald Keys
a longtime resident of Redwood Valley, passed away on
October 28, 2019. Bobby leaves behind his wife Sherry Keys, Children, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren and several longtime friends. Bobby was known in the valley for his
music, kindness and being a gentlemen. A celebration of life will be held on
Sunday December 1, 2019 at Redwood
Valley Grange Hall from 12:30 to 3:30.
In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to any Savings Bank of Mendocino for Eagle Peak schools music
program in Bobby Keys memory.
For more information go to www.eversole
fs.com
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 20, 2019