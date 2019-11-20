Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Redwood Valley Grange Hall
Robert (Bobby)


Gerald Keys




a longtime resident of Redwood Valley, passed away on


October 28, 2019. Bobby leaves behind his wife Sherry Keys, Children, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren and several longtime friends. Bobby was known in the valley for his


music, kindness and being a gentlemen. A celebration of life will be held on


Sunday December 1, 2019 at Redwood


Valley Grange Hall from 12:30 to 3:30.


In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to any Savings Bank of Mendocino for Eagle Peak schools music


program in Bobby Keys memory.


For more information go to www.eversole


fs.com
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
