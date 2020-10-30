1/1
Roger K. Koehler Sr.
Roger K Koehler, Sr. passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at home with his wife Janet and beloved dog Gidget by his side. Roger was born on May 19, 1933 in Torrington, Wyoming. He has lived in Ukiah for over 50 years. Roger and Janet married on January 15, 1954.

He was proud of his family, being a HAM radio operator and his many years of service in the US Navy as an Electrician's Mate/Sharpshooter and chef. Roger was a member of the Redwood Valley Grange and Willits Amateur Radio Society. He loved volunteering at plow shares and helping Meals on Wheels with his wife.
Roger will be remembered for his kindness, strength for living, being the best father in law and his love for his dog.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Janet, his sons James Koehler (Cathy), Keith Koehler (Sheron), and Scott Koehler (Kat), 6 grandchildren Jennifer, Brooke, David, Tiffany, Grace and Sam and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, 3 sisters, his mother and father in law.
There will be a graveside service at the Russian River Cemetery District on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 1 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.



Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
