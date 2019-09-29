|
Roland (Bud) Caldwell Daut was born to Roland and Mildred Daut in Ukiah, CA on August 28, 1940. He was born into God's family in 1970 and ascended to Heaven September 25, 2019.
Bud spent his youth on the Daut family ranch on HWY 20 in Ukiah which he often described as idyllic. He graduated from Ukiah High School in 1958 and enlisted in the US Army soon after. The Army took him to Fort Riley, Kansas where he met and married the love of his life, Margaret. They returned to California where Bud worked hard supporting his family driving truck. His life revolved around his family. Some of his happiest times were spent with his grandchildren at Eagle Lake.
Roland is survived by his wife Margaret, 3 children, Doug (Martha)Daut, Phyllis (Rick)Gabehart and John Daut. 5 grandchildren, Kimberly (Hector), Kevin, Ryan (Kaitlyn), Rylie and Reid and 3 great-grandchildren, Josselyn, Roland and Evan.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Roland and Mildred and 3 sisters, Joan, Nancy and Susan.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 30th at 2pm at Foothills Southern Baptist Church, 13148 East 40th street Yuma, AZ.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salvation Army, Gideons INT. or the .
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 29, 2019