













Ron was born in Camden, New Jersey, but grew up in





Lancaster, PA. He moved to Ukiah in his early 20s, where he met the love of his life, Debbie. Ron worked at Fjords for many years. Upon it's closing he worked at the Manor Inn and at the Shop & Wash.





Ron was known for his love of exploring. He would often take the unfamiliar road, just to see where it led. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going out for a good meal, and driving up to the redwoods. Ron loved spending time at the lake and at the park, and he and Deb could be found at one or the other





almost every day.





Ron is survived by Deborah, his loving wife of 36 years, his parents, Hank and Louise Kadel, brother Robert Kadel and





sister Patti Maurer. He was also loved and will be missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.





A celebration of life will be held on July 7 at 1:00 pm at the Ukiah Golf Course, 599 Park Blvd, Ukiah, with a pot luck reception immediately following.