Ronald D. Kesselring, age 78, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home in Arroyo Grande, CA after a 4 year battle with bladder cancer. Ron was born in Iowa City, Iowa on April 2, 1940, the son of Carroll J. and Beatrice Kesselring. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Williamsburg Iowa High School and Iowa State University with a major in Wood Technology. He married Sarajane Terbell, of Arlington Heights, IL on June 21, 1964. His 40 year employment with Masonite Corporation took him from Pennsylvania to Chicago, San Jose and finally to Ukiah in 1979 where he travelled the western states as a representative of the customer service department. His 3 children graduated from Deep Valley Christian School and Ukiah High School. They went on to graduate from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. During his 37 years in Ukiah, Ron was an active member of the New Life Community Church, was a Soccer coach for his 3 children and in later years a leader in the Awana Club at his church. He loved singing in the choir and a men's quartet. His favorite activity was planting trees on his home property and at the church, using his love of forestry. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sarajane, his three children and their families: Son Tim Kesselring, wife Felice and sons Matt & Jack of El Dorado Hills, California; Daughter Janie Kesselring and husband Robert Lisinski of West Branch, Iowa; and son Bill Kesselring, his wife Tricia and their sons Jaston & Toby of Arroyo Grande, CA.; a brother Gordon D. Kesselring and wife B.J. of Edmond, Oklahoma; a sister Marcia Steckly and her husband Don of Williamsburg, Iowa; and 3 nieces and 5 nephews. A memorial service will be held at New Life Community Church, Ukiah on Saturday, March 23 at 11am followed by a fellowship luncheon. Burial will be in Iowa City, Iowa at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations can be made to the or Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU). Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 20, 2019