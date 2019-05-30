













Ronda Elaine Hipes









In the late hours of May 19th 2019 Ronda Elaine Hipes received her angel wings from God. Ronda was born December 10th, 1960 in Ukiah California. Although she lived briefly in the Sacramento and Bay Areas she always considered Ukiah and Mendocino County her home. Ronda





attended Ukiah High and graduated from South Valley High School in 1979. She graduated from Ukiah Beauty College in the early 80s. Rondas' main employment was in





customer service. Her latest place of employment was the Perkins St. Chevron. For many years she was a top-notch waitress at the Club Calpella. Then came the love of her life Nicole. She was a fierce, devoted mother. For many years Ronda battled cancer, along with many other serious health issues. Through these tough times she always held her head high. Her goal was to raise a beautiful, sweet daughter and get her off to a good start in life. She reached her goal. She was a friend to the end. She would do anything for someone or something she loved.





Ronda loved her dogs her "babies". She was a strong





animal rights activists. Most of all she was a loving mother, a fighter, and a survivor! Ronda is survived by her daughter Nicole, aunt Wonnell and uncle Herbie, sister Lori, brothers Bobby and Terry. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, best friend Jessica, and her fur "babies" Hannah and Darla. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Eddie and Goldie Fajmon, and parents Bob and Shirley Hipes. A celebration of life will be held high noon June 2nd at Inland Ranch for info 391-7487 Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary