|
|
Rosanne Martinez was born on August 28, 1954 in Santa
Rosa, Ca and entered into eternal rest peacefully at home on March 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Rosanne was a Tribal Member from Redwood Valley Rancheria, and
resided there for 30 years. Rosanne is proceeded into death by her loving parents Martin Martinez Jr and Evangeline
Martinez, and her sisters and brother.
She is survived by her loving spouse of 18 years Jackie Cordova.
Siblings Carla, Tanya, Martin, Lenora, Zak, Loretta, Cruz and Vince. She loved her children Priest, Jax and Kiana. Grandchildren Andre, Jaden, great grandchildren Baby Dre, and Elon.
God Children Delbert, Nakio, Anthony, and Kari. And numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family who she loved dearly.
Auntie Rose during her lifetime cared for three generations of her family. She loved cruising in her Cadillacs bumping her oldies but goodies going to watch the kids Pomo Dance at every Big Time.
She loved her
Raiders, SF Giants and watching Little House on the Prairie.
Rosanne lived a good life full of love she was dedicated to the family and left us with many life
lessons. She had a special bond with each of her loved ones that she
cherished. She will truly be missed and her memories will be carried in our hearts.
Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 25, 2020