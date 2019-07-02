













Ukiah resident, Roy Schmunk, passed into the arms of his Lord on June 18, 2019 , at the age of 94. Roy was administrator and an owner of Southern Humbolt Community Hospital in Garberville CA., for over 40 years. In 1999, Roy moved with his wife Beverly to Ukiah, CA, where he was a realtor until he fully retired and became a volunteer hospital chaplain for the Ukiah Valley Adventist Hospital. Roy moved to Vancouver Washington to live near family in 2017, after the passing of his wife. Roy was born in Hot Springs South Dakota in 1924, and grew up in the family bakery and farming business before graduating from Walla Walla College in Washington State with his degree in Business Administration. Roy was honored to serve in the US Army during WWII as an ambulance driver in France and Germany. He was a non-combatant due to his spiritual convictions of conscience.





He was a Life-long member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and an active member of the local Rotary Club.





Roy is survived by daughters Jennifer Wareham Best and Jann Tucker,





son Jeff Schmunk, and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.





And many loving friends. A graveside service will be held at the Garberville Cemetery Saturday, July 6, 2019,





at 2:00pm. All are





welcome to attend.