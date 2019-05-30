













Rudolfuo "Rudy"





Lopez Born April 21,1954 in San Antonio, Texas, entered into eternal rest May 24, 2019 in Lakeport, California. Rudy's journey began in the spring of 1954 in San Antonio, Texas. He was the fourth of seven children born to Frank and Anita Lopez. He lived in San Antonio for a short time, then traveled with his family westward to California where in 1959 they took up residence in San Jose. Upon leaving San Jose in 1963, the Lopez family moved farther north and settled first in Ukiah then ultimately Hopland, where that became known as "home" Rudy went to school in Ukiah. He enlisted in the Army in 1972. He was stationed in Nuremburg, Germany and also traveled some through Europe during his time of service. He was ranked as Sergeant, and received the Army Service Award, medals of National Defense, Army Specialist and Sharpshooter-Rifle. He was part of the 1st Armored Division, Old Ironsides. Upon his honorable discharge in 1976, he returned to Hopland to live amongst his family. Shortly after arriving home, Rudy went to work for the Mendocino County Sherriff s Office where he would rise to the rank of Sergeant in the correctional unit. He eventually left the Sheriff's Office in 1986 and pursued many different occupations through his working career. He worked doing prisoner transportation, security detail, mobile home set up, and agriculture. While working for Tri County Extradition in 1993, he met Patty Rodgers in Crescent City. He and Patty married on April 12,1997. Rudy and Patty made homes throughout Mendocino, Sonoma and Lake counties. Rudy retired in 2015 and took up a hobby of being a "Camp Host" He and Patty traveled to many different campgrounds pulling their 5th wheel trailer. His favorite place was Convict Lake in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California. They made their most recent home in Upper Lake, California. Rudy leaves behind his Wife Patty, Patty's daughters Angle and Tracy. His brothers John of Healdsburg, CA, Jesse (Margie) of Redwood Valley, CA, and Christopher (Michele) of San Antonio, TX. His sisters Elma of Hillsboro, OR and Susie of Kelseyville, CA. Many, many nieces and nephews. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Anita Lopez, Sister Elsa Lopez, and Great Nephew Steven Lopez. Rudy had no children of his own. However, he did consider every one of his nieces and nephews to be his as well and treated them as if they were.





Rudy is gone but never forgotten. He lives in us and through us. He was a great brother, uncle, husband and friend. He was always willing to help anyone and was truly one of a kind. He had a "crazy" character about himself. He was always joking, and teasing the kids as well as all of us. He made it a point to enjoy life and be happy. He really enjoyed being around his family. He was happiest when he was with Patty, they completed each other. A celebration of life will be held in Rudy's honor on Saturday June 1st, 3:00 PM at the home of Jesse and Margie Lopez, 7920 Oak Pond Court, Redwood Valley. Contact info: Leanna Lopez-Duran 707 272-0835, or Jesse Lopez 707 972-3719.





Memorial contributions can be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Northern California Health Care System in memory of Sergeant Rodolfuo Lopez.