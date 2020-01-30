|
|
Russell "Rusty" Duwayne Schauer
"Man Down" echoed through Ukiah's 2 pm MTA bus January 13th 2020 as Russell "Rusty" Duwayne Schauer caught his final ride "home." Not the mundane Monday Safeway trip intended. But then Russell's life was never ordinary. His wild adventure began February 24th 1936 born to Edward and Betty (King) Schauer at the Sisters' House of Good Shepherds, Spokane Wa. His journey led to laboring in many fields including Bunker Hill and Asarco mines and the N ID Masters of Sociology and Anthropology programs. His education and pride in his mother's Native American roots drove him throughout the Pacific NW as an inquisitive archaeologist. Lastly he arrived as a property maintenance guru of Ukiah. Russell is preceded in final rides by both parents, brother Edward "Buck" Schauer and one trusty red Dodge pickup. He is survived by brother Bill, sister Jacqueline (Kennedy), children - Steven, Daniel, Julia and Timothy, former spouse and mother of his children - Linda, and grandchildren - Alec and Kaitlyn, Schauer. And all the classic books, jokes and stories from a lifetime of brilliant coffee critiquing and barstool philosophizing. He was well loved and also subject to frequent "smdh." He was said to have "just made me happy" by his Ukiah partner Connie Olmstead and "was the finest person I ever knew" to all those he kept laughing via wicked wit and creative mind. He never passed on helping a stranger or challenging a machine. As it will certainly haunt him that he inadvertently bilked the driver on his last earthly ride, please pick up every payback penny you see knowing it's surely a Rusty one - his lifelong coin of choice.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 30, 2020