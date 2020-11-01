RUSTY-LYNN FISCHER
A most caring, loving, compassionate human being passed peacefully in her home in Lacey, WA in the presence of family.
Rusty-Lynn Fischer (maiden name Anderson) passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). She was 73 years old.
Rusty-Lynn, "Rusty", grew up in Mendocino County, graduated from Ukiah Union High School and attended Santa Rosa Junior College.
Rusty loved nature and was a successful gardener. She was skilled at sewing and recently she spent time sewing hats for babies as part of her work with the Seattle Children's Hospital - Tillicum Guild, for which she served as President before her passing.
Rusty always left the spaces she visited better than when she had arrived, so it makes sense that the world is a better place for having had Rusty in it.
Rusty is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry, her son, Nelson and his wife, Jenna, her daughter, Melissa and her husband, Tuna, her sister, Trudy and brother, Andy and her eight grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Cassie, Alex, Jamie, Reid, Bahadir, Emma and Erol.
She is predeceased by her parents, "Rusty" (C.H.) Anderson and Elaine Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, Rusty wished donations be made to one of the charities she supported: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Children's Hospital, Special Olympics
, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army.