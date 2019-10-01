|
Ruth Marie Hill (Schamber)
On September 1, 2019, Ruth Marie Hill (Schamber) passed away at the age of 88. Ruth was born October 5, 1930 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was the second child of Eugene and Peggy Schamber. She came to the mainland in 1936 and graduated from Ukiah High School in 1948 where she was an active member of many clubs including the school newspaper and future homemakers of America. After graduation, she worked for Pacific Bell and Pomolita School. In 1950 she married Chet Hill. After raising their family in Ukiah and then living in Oregon, Hawaii and Washington, Ruth and Chet moved to Arizona where they eventually relocated to the Royal Oaks retirement community in Sun City. Ruth enjoyed entertaining friends and neighbors, dancing, golfing, swimming and volunteering. She was also a talented artist and sold many of her paintings which helped fund her and Chet's travel bug. They traveled to many places around the world, but said her favorite trips were to places in America. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Peggy Schamber and her sister Lois Jean Singley of Ukiah. She is survived by her sons Tom Hill of La Quinta, Ca. Jim Hill of Bakersfield, Ca. grandchildren, Jeni Sobbizadeh, Patience Hollingsworth, Kindra Hill, Lidiya Burgett, and Hunter Hill. Seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins, brother-in-law, George Singley and nephew, Stan Singley and his family. Ruth will be remembered for many things, but mostly for her love and dedication to her family and friends. Ruth's ashes are inurned in with her late husband Chet in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Ukiah, Ca.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 1, 2019