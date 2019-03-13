Sally Norris, 65 of Ukiah, passed away on February 25, 2019 with family by her side.





Sally was born September 28, 1953 in Los Angeles, California. At an early age Sally moved to Ukiah, CA with her family, where she would attend Ukiah High School and graduate with the class of 1972.





Sally will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, her feisty attitude, and her willingness to help anyone. Sally spent her life raising her family and caring for others. Sally was considered a second mother by many and will be missed by all of her extended family who she cared for as her own. She loved camping and fishing at Lake Mendocino and the Mendocino coast, and spending summer days along the Russian River and at the Mill Creek dams.





Sally is survived by her husband, Bill Palmer, her son Roy Norris III and stepson Michael Reynolds, 3 grandchildren, and sister Christine Darr. She was preceded in death by her son Chris Norris, her brother Christopher 'Skip' Wilkinson, and her parents, Kathleen and John Hempsmeyer.





Sally's family plans to host a celebration of life for family and friends during the summer and will provide time & place in the coming months. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary