Sandra K. Seward Byrnes
Sandra passed away on Dec 12th. She was born Sept 22,1938 in Willits Ca. She married her first husband and moved to Sacramento where she raised her two sons and attended Sac. State. She returned to Mendocino County in 1983. After the death of her second husband Bob Byrnes she obtained her LVN license and worked in the nursing field until her retirement. During her retirement she fulfill her dreams of traveling. She is survived by her sister Georgia and husband Steve Clanin of Shasta County, Brother Randy Lee and wife Rebecka Seward of Colorado, Sons Gregory and wife Debi Withrow of Wellton Arizona, Patrick and wife Deborah Withrow of Ukiah She is also survived by grandsons Wesley Withrow, Matthew Withrow and Brandon Withrow a cousin Frank Seward and eight great grandchildren. A memorial for Sandra is to be announced at a later date.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 22, 2019