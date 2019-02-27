













Sandra (Sandi) Lynn Ledford – Ukiah,





California – Sandi Ledford, beloved and devoted wife, mother & grandmother, passed away on Sunday, February 24, at the age of 71. She was surrounded by her loving family.





Sandi spent her life raising her family and deeply loving her husband. She loved to sew, garden & create art. She was a creative spirit with a huge heart who showered love on her family & community. She was also a master shopper.





Sandi was born on January 31, 1948 in Modesto, California to Louis & Mabel Casazza. While attending University of San Francisco, she met her devoted husband of 47 years Bruce Ledford. They married in 1971 and together lovingly raised two daughters, Shannon Ledford & Danielle Ledford Christopher.





Sandi is predeceased by her parents, Louis & Mabel Casazza, and her brother-in-law Ron Ledford. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Ledford; her daughters, Shannon Ledford and her husband Simeon Kuic of Asheville, NC and Danielle Ledford Christopher and her husband Louis





Christopher of Ukiah, CA; 3 beautiful grandchildren, Lily, Landon & Satyana; her brother Robert (Bob) Casazza of Manteca, CA; and her sister-in-law Dede Ledford of Ukiah, CA.





Sandi's family plans to host a celebration of life for family and friends during the summer and will provide time & place in the coming months.





In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phoenix Hospice of Mendocino County or the Ukiah Senior Center.





Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.