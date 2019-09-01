|
Sanford Tanaka
affectionately known as Sandy to all his friends and family, peacefully passed away at home
August 15, 2019. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on
September 16, 1947, and moved to
Modesto, California in 1956, graduating from Thomas
Downey High School in 1963. After
completing a
Masters degree in fish biology at UC
Davis, including field studies in Baja California, he moved to Ukiah CA. Here he
established his business, Constructive Energy Systems, in 1982, and was a
visionary in seeing the coming future of renewable energy technology. Using his business as a framework, he mentored many people in the new fields of photovoltaics and solar hot water
systems. He sought to teach his customers the basics of their systems so that they would be able to understand and maintain them
independently. He was a natural
teacher and left an impressive legacy
in the Ukiah area.
He loved to travel and learn the ways of other people. His
enthusiasm to see new places took him to many far-flung places: Japan,
Mexico, Philippines, China, and Hawaii, were among his chosen destinations. He had a life-long love of fishing, both rod and reel and fly fishing. He could coax a fish from a stream almost
magically. He also loved cooking, had a deep curiosity about almost everything, was open-minded, and was constantly generous with his knowledge and spirit of life.
Sandy bravely fought the pancreatic cancer that ultimately took him. He is
survived by his wife of 38 years, Catherine, who was by his side throughout, three step children John, Charles, and Aileen Boyd as well as siblings Debby Norman and Kimo Tanaka, and five grandchildren that he was so proud of and so enjoyed. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bette and James Tanaka.
We ask that donations be made to the Robinson Creek Fire Safe Council in lieu of flowers. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 12th at the Ukiah Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Rd., Ukiah, CA.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 1, 2019