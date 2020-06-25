Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend Sharon Morgensen returned to her Heavenly Father peacefully on June 20, 2020 due to complications from brain cancer. Her devoted husband Carl was by her side.
Sharon Shamo Morgensen
March 3, 1950
June 20, 2020
Sharon was born March 3, 1950 in Hurricane, Utah to George and Irene Shamo and spent her childhood there. She graduated from Hurricane High School and attended Dixie College and Brigham Young University, graduating with a Masters Degree in Speech Communications. She got her first job as a speech therapist at Frank Zeek Elementary School in Ukiah, California, where her future husband was the new principal. Sharon married Carl Morgensen on December 14, 1977. They had two daughters, Melissa and Amanda. Their family was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on July 25, 1995.
Sharon devoted her life to the service of others. She worked as a speech therapist in the Ukiah Unified School District for over 40 years and was an incredible educator who loved her students and her colleagues. She was also an unfailing member of her ward family and often held multiple callings simultaneously, usually in leadership positions including ward Relief Society, Young Womens', and Primary Presidents and Stake Young Womens' President. But her favorite callings were always centered around teaching. She loved to teach the gospel, and taught seminary, institute, and gospel doctrine. This passion took her and Carl on a mission to the England London South Mission, where they served as Directors of the Visitor's Center at the London Temple. There are many who owe their testimonies, in large part, to Sharon.
In addition to formal service roles, Sharon was warm and welcoming to everyone she came across. Her door was always open and her family used to place bets on how many new friends she would invite to Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners. While she was blessed with many talents, she worked tirelessly to develop many more and always used her gifts to bless the lives of others. Even after her devastating diagnosis, she was the epitome of faith, hope, and grace. There is no doubt that it was her faith that sustained her during her darkest days. Her example will shine as a standard for all of us who love her. Sharon left this life the same way she left a room; lighter, brighter, and better than she found it. The same could be said of the many lives she touched.
Sharon is survived by her husband Carl, her daughters Melissa (James) and Amanda (Daniel) and five grandchildren (Logan, Reagan, Ansley, Addisen, and Elsie). Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
A viewing will be held Thursday, June 25th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary (1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095). Graveside services will be Friday, June 26th at 1:00 p.m. at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery (4900 S. Memory Lane, Holladay, UT 84117). For further information or to watch the Graveside Service, please visit Jenkins-Soffe.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.