

Our angel,

Skye Ann Pruitt



was born on February 11, 2007 and took her last breath on the morning of September 12,2020 at the young age of 13. The cause of her death is still unknown at this time. Although young, she was known and loved by so many and will be greatly missed. She was an avid athlete and could often be found running up and down the basketball court, playing goalie, or behind the plate on the softball field. Her consistent 4.0 grade average throughout her schooling was a true testament to her love for learning and her dedication to anything she did. She had an absolute heart of gold. Whether she was comforting a sad friend or taking care of one of her 3 younger siblings, she always made sure everyone else was taken care of before herself.Skye's short life boasted many achievements. She was awarded student of the month each school year including this school year and we will be receiving the award this month in her absence. Skye received multiple awards for the sports she played and also was the Willie Mac award winner through the Junior Giants program. We will never forget the look on her face of pure excitement and success as she walked onto the San Francisco Giants field to receive her recognition. Besides playing sports, Skye could often be found riding her dirt bike or playing video games. She spent many evenings with friends and family teaching the younger kids how to do both of these and sharing her passion with them. Skye was the most amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, and friend. Her smile could light up any room. Her amazing sense of humor and love of making those around her laugh and smile made even the worst days better.Skye is survived by her parents James and Breannna Pruitt, her siblings Jaydean, Weston, and Rogan Pruitt, her grandparents Sabrina and Brian Elledge, and Ron and Kim Odneal, as well as her great-grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-great-grandfather Papa Clarence Wright and great-grandma Betty Boltz. Skye's ashes will be brought home to rest with her family in Willits. A celebration of her life will be planned and information will be provided as soon as details have been finalized. The family would like to thank all who have reached out and offered support during this difficult time. She may have left us here on earth, but we find comfort in knowing we will always have an angel by our side. Until we see you again our sweet Baby Skye.Breanna PruittWe would love for you to share any stories, memories, or photos you have of our sweet girl, as we remember her during these times. She touched so many lives and we are forever grateful for all you who made such an amazing impact on her life.