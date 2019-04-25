













Stanley Allen Arnold passed away April 18, 2019. Stan was born December 9, 1968 at Willits, California. He leaves behind his mother





Glenda Britton and step-father Gerald Britton Sr. His brothers Ronald Arnold Jr., Michael Arnold,





Gerald Britton Jr., and Justin Britton. His sisters Karen





Arnold, Allison





Morgan, and





Suzanne Britton. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Victor Arnold Sr. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.





Stan "The Man" loved being around family and friends. He enjoyed playing games, whether it be outside playing softball, volleyball, and football. Or inside playing board games especially Risk, checkers, and Monopoly, card games such as Poker and King Pedro, and battling his nephew Bodie at Chess. He relished being outdoors camping in the hills and over at the coast. He also had a passion for fishing and hunting.





Stan lived most of his life on the Round Valley Indian Tribes Reservation, where he was a member, but still traveled and stayed with family in the Ukiah and Lake County areas throughout his life. He lived his last few years in Ukiah.





A viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Eversole Mortuary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ukiah, California. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 27, at 1 p.m. at the Recreation Center in Covelo, California.