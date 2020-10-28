In Loving Memory of



Stella Mandy Salmans (Moorehead)



Born February 29, 1944 in Crescent City CA Entered into rest October 7, 2020 in Lodi CA. Stella was raised on her Tolowa Deeni Nation Reservation in Smith River CA. Stella lived in Smith River where she had two sons before meeting her husband Jesse in 1973. They moved together to Fort Bragg CA where they had two daughters. In 1989 they moved to Ukiah, she loved it there. She worked for a local casino as a hostess. She made many friends there and was well known for her beautiful smile.She loved the San Francisco Giants-a die hard fan. She loved playing bingo with here friends at Autumn Leaves and Ukiah Senior Center. She listened to 70's classic rock all day.Stella is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jesse. Sons Darin (Charlina) and Dennis. Daughters Celeste and Jessica (Angel). Her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents Frank & Maggie Moorehead, brothers Louis & Franklin Moorehead, sisters Margaret Brooks and Janice Grisham and many other fond family members.