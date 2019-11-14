|
STEPHEN HENRY CLARK
Stephen Henry Clark passed on peacefully Sunday November 10th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born May 3rd, 1938 in Bell California to Floyd Wesley and Ruth Clark.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Ann, and his brother, Aaron Clark, and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roberta Jean Clark, along with his five remaining children Kelly Marie, Kimberley Jean, Matthew Wade, James Henry, Kersten Renae and their spouses. He was also blessed to have 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. With his abundance of love, his family grew with 2 sons that adopted him as Dad, Albert Burton and James Crow, with their families. Stephen is also survived by his sister Bernadine Foutz, and brothers Alden and Joe Clark.
He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Ranger CVA-61 from December 3rd, 1957 to December 2nd, 1963. During his military service he married the love of his life Roberta Franklin and at the end of his military service he returned to Ukiah to start his family.
He started his working career at age 11 and continuously held a job until his retirement. He worked as a Millwright for 20 years at Louisiana Pacific and then retired from Mendocino Forest Products.
Stephen was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He was a friend and confidant to many people that he came into contact with and also a man of many stories spreading his wisdom to all those who had the pleasure to spend a minute with him.
Stephen served faithfully all of his life as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
There will be a viewing Friday November 15th, 2019 at Eversole Mortuary from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m. there will be a memorial service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Your love and prayers have been much appreciated.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 14, 2019