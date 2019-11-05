Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
Steven Phillip Bertsch started his next life adventure October 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Steve arrived in Willits in late December, 1973 after a Christmas marriage to Susan Whittaker Bertsch. Susan was a first year English teacher at Willits High School. Steven soon went to work at Adco Redwood, where he worked in production until 1983. He then took a lumber sales position for Western Woods, Inc. based in Chico. He worked for the company until his last days. Steve loved his work with such a professional company. His employer, colleagues, suppliers, truckers, and customers became priceless friends. He never lost his lust for life. Steve treasured music, golf, hunting, fishing, the Giants, the Niners, and socializing with his beloved friends in and outside of the lumber business. He was a devoted son; elder brother to his brother, and two sisters, and their loving families. He was a hands-on dad who never missed his daughter's musicals and dance recitals or his son's games and piano recitals. He is survived by his wife; daughter Jane Taylor Bertsch; son Patrick Neil (Samantha) Bertsch; his name sake Steven James Bertsch; and his extended loving family. Steven's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019. For more details and directions call 707- 841-1575, 707-489-4252, or 707-972-6422. In lieu of flowers, for those who may wish to make a donation in his name, the family requests donations to the Heifer Project International or .


Arrangements under the care and direction of Anker-Lucier Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
