Sunni Ray-Gentry
SUNNI RAY-GENTRY born October 7,1966 passed away on July 29th ,2020 in Anaheim, CA
Sunni will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, outgoing personality and her one of a kind laugh that could brighten even the worst of situations! She was survived by her boyfriend Gary Branam, as well as her father Albert Ray, brothers Gus Ray and Mark Wilkinson, and
sister Carol Ray Malone Smith.
Children are Scott Ray-Acosta, Brittani Ray, Brooke Acker, Brianna Gentry, and Brayden Gentry.
She was preceded in death by her Mother Char Ray, daughter Caitlin Ray, and her sister Sherri Marizette.
She will be deeply missed by the many, many friends she leaves behind! Funeral services will be held at a later date, unknown at this time due to COVID.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
