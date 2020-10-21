Susan Ellen Bruty Wertheimer



Susan Ellen Bruty Wertheimer, 78, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2020 at the California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco where she was awaiting valve replacement surgery to address recently diagnosed severe aortic stenosis. The cause of death is presumed to be heart valve failure. She was a long-time resident of Redwood Valley, CA.Susan was born in Washington, IA on her family farm to Colette TeBockhorst Bruty and William Bryan Bruty and was the fourth of their six children. She spent her early years riding horses, reading, and exploring the farm's surroundings, which may have sparked her lifelong love of nature. She was drawn to the arts, loved to sing, and had significant roles in Washington High School theater productions.She graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA in 1964 with a degree in Elementary Education. Shortly after, her wandering spirit and love of the ocean took her to California, where she met and married Melencio Aranas, Jr. They resided in Vallejo, CA and she was a teacher for some years. After a harmonious separation, Susan later met and married the love of her life, Thomas Joseph Wertheimer of Detroit, MI.They spent some time in the Santa Rosa area before purchasing a parcel of land in Redwood Valley, one of the first to be sold from the subdivided large ranch up Tomki Road in the late 1970s.While Susan was a teacher by training, her heart belonged to being a wife and mother, and her spirit was devoted to activism. She relentlessly championed worthwhile causes, from Native American rights and other social justice initiatives, to clean energy, redwood forest preservation, and environmental stewardship in general. She brought life and warmth to all who knew her and will be remembered for her generous smile and caring nature.Susan is survived by her husband, Thomas Wertheimer; by her sisters: Mary Gilmore, Peg Gebhardt, and Sally Leyden; by her brothers; Bill Bruty and Tom Bruty; by her three sons: Sean Aranas, Ganya Wertheimer, and Robert Wertheimer; by her two daughters: Steffani Aranas and Lauryn McCreadie; and by her six grandchildren.Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at Empire Mortuary in Ukiah on Friday, October 23 between 9:30am and 11:30am. A memorial service will be held afterward in Potter Valley, CA. Those wishing to attend should contact Steffani Aranas at 415-755-8561.Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 525, Redwood Valley, Ca 95470.