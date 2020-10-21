1/1
Susan Ellen Bruty Wertheimer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Ellen Bruty Wertheimer

Susan Ellen Bruty Wertheimer, 78, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2020 at the California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco where she was awaiting valve replacement surgery to address recently diagnosed severe aortic stenosis. The cause of death is presumed to be heart valve failure. She was a long-time resident of Redwood Valley, CA.
Susan was born in Washington, IA on her family farm to Colette TeBockhorst Bruty and William Bryan Bruty and was the fourth of their six children. She spent her early years riding horses, reading, and exploring the farm's surroundings, which may have sparked her lifelong love of nature. She was drawn to the arts, loved to sing, and had significant roles in Washington High School theater productions.
She graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA in 1964 with a degree in Elementary Education. Shortly after, her wandering spirit and love of the ocean took her to California, where she met and married Melencio Aranas, Jr. They resided in Vallejo, CA and she was a teacher for some years. After a harmonious separation, Susan later met and married the love of her life, Thomas Joseph Wertheimer of Detroit, MI.
They spent some time in the Santa Rosa area before purchasing a parcel of land in Redwood Valley, one of the first to be sold from the subdivided large ranch up Tomki Road in the late 1970s.
While Susan was a teacher by training, her heart belonged to being a wife and mother, and her spirit was devoted to activism. She relentlessly championed worthwhile causes, from Native American rights and other social justice initiatives, to clean energy, redwood forest preservation, and environmental stewardship in general. She brought life and warmth to all who knew her and will be remembered for her generous smile and caring nature.
Susan is survived by her husband, Thomas Wertheimer; by her sisters: Mary Gilmore, Peg Gebhardt, and Sally Leyden; by her brothers; Bill Bruty and Tom Bruty; by her three sons: Sean Aranas, Ganya Wertheimer, and Robert Wertheimer; by her two daughters: Steffani Aranas and Lauryn McCreadie; and by her six grandchildren.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at Empire Mortuary in Ukiah on Friday, October 23 between 9:30am and 11:30am. A memorial service will be held afterward in Potter Valley, CA. Those wishing to attend should contact Steffani Aranas at 415-755-8561.
Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 525, Redwood Valley, Ca 95470.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Empire Mortuary Services Inc
950 Waugh Ln Ste A
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-6711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved