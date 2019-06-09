Home

of Ukiah California died May 28th, 2019 in an automobile accident south of Ukiah on highway 101.


Suzanne is survived by: her mother Elizabeth Koledin, sister Joyce Cleland (Rick), of Ukiah. Brother, Roger Bentley


(Karin), nephews Matthew Bentley (Aide), and Christopher Bentley of Oakley, CA, Travis Cleland of Long Beach, CA and niece Shelby Cleland of Santa Barbara, CA. Son, Gabriel Cassin of Alaska. Step siblings Michael Koledin (Elena) of Savannah, GA and Laurel Koledin of Boston, Mass.


Suzanne was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend! She spent much of her retired time helping many service organizations around town. She will be missed by all.


The service will be held on June 15th at 2 pm at the Episcopalian Church 640 S. Orchard Ave. in Ukiah, with a celebration of life and remembrances to follow.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on June 9, 2019
