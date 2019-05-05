Home

Sylvia Byczynski

Sylvia Letha Zury Byczynski




passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 12, 2019 after a 6 ½ year battle with cancer. Sylvia, an only child, was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1944 to William and Edna May Zury. In 1964, after attending college in the Washington D.C. area, she moved to Riverside, California where she met the love her life, Jimmy Byczynski. They were married on December 3, 1966. In the late 60s during the back-to-the-land movement, Sylvia and Jimmy moved to Cave Junction, Oregon. They bought a 40-acre parcel and invited friends to come and build


cabins on the land. Their two children, Galadriel (Gilly) and Benjamin (Ben), were born there. After


several years of shuttling between the Ukiah area and Cave Junction, Jimmy and Sylvia finally


settled in Redwood Valley in the mid 70's, where they built their home, barns and a small vineyard. Their home, and all else, was one of many lost in the


Redwood Complex Fire in 2017.


Both Sylvia and Jimmy became educators; Sylvia taught Special Education Preschool at Calpella Elementary School for many years while Jimmy continues his work as a Speech and Language Therapist. Sylvia was a voracious reader as well a fan of the arts. She did collage, weaving, knitting, and quilting.


Sylvia is survived by her husband


Jimmy , daughter Gilly Hegenbart (Gary), son Ben Byczynski (Megan Baccitich), and her three grand-daughters Alyssa, Emma and Grace.


Sylvia was well known and loved for her kindness and compassion and she will be sorely missed by her family, co-workers, and her many friends. A celebration in her honor will take place on May 14, 2019. For


information on location and time of celebration please email [email protected]


gmail.com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Cancer Resource Center of Mendocino County and Hospice of Ukiah.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 5, 2019
