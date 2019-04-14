|
|
Tamara Marie
Bray-Chairez
At her request no services will be held for Tamata Marie Bray-Chairez of
Redwood Valley
who passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born July 10, 1958 in Ukiah,
Tamara received two AA's in business. She worked in the banking industry from 1981 to 2003 and then in the medical field until 2011. Tamara is survived by her
husband of 31 years, Jimmy Moreno Chairez of Redwood Valley, daughters
Anna Marie Chairez and Emilie Nicole Chairez of Ukiah. She was preceded in death by he parents Herbert Raymond Bray and Vivian
Barbara (Woodard) Bray and by her grandmother Vivian G. Brown. Memorial contributions to any type of sports programs for children are preferred. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 14, 2019