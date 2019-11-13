Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ukiah cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Hiatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Hiatt


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Hiatt Obituary



Terry Allen Hiatt









Terry Hiatt passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at home with his brother Denny by his side.


Terry was born


September 15, 1952 to Ray and Evelyn


Hiatt in Gilroy, Ca. He graduated from Ukiah High School in 1970 and attended College of the Redwoods in Eureka, Ca. After college he worked locally in Ukiah before moving to Alaska in 1980.


His first job in Alaska landed him in Kobe, where he worked for Flying Tiger Airlines \ Reeve Aviation for


19 years. He then moved to Anchorage Alaska and worked for Genesis Recovery Center for 20 years. Terry loved Alaska and made many wonderful friends there.


In June 2019 he moved back to Ukiah after a cancer diagnosis to be with his family during his


illness. He is survived by brother Dennis


Hiatt of Ukiah, his niece Kellie Hiatt (Manny) of San


Francisco and cousin Margaret Stark of Newfane, NY. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Evelyn Hiatt, half brother Noel Hiatt and half sister Elaine Gassaway.


Graveside services will be held at the Ukiah cemetery on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. All are welcome to join us after the service at 1401 Deerwood Drive, Ukiah. The family would also like to thank Hospice and the care givers for the wonderful care they gave Terry.


Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole


Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eversole Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -