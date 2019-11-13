|
|
Terry Allen Hiatt
Terry Hiatt passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at home with his brother Denny by his side.
Terry was born
September 15, 1952 to Ray and Evelyn
Hiatt in Gilroy, Ca. He graduated from Ukiah High School in 1970 and attended College of the Redwoods in Eureka, Ca. After college he worked locally in Ukiah before moving to Alaska in 1980.
His first job in Alaska landed him in Kobe, where he worked for Flying Tiger Airlines \ Reeve Aviation for
19 years. He then moved to Anchorage Alaska and worked for Genesis Recovery Center for 20 years. Terry loved Alaska and made many wonderful friends there.
In June 2019 he moved back to Ukiah after a cancer diagnosis to be with his family during his
illness. He is survived by brother Dennis
Hiatt of Ukiah, his niece Kellie Hiatt (Manny) of San
Francisco and cousin Margaret Stark of Newfane, NY. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Evelyn Hiatt, half brother Noel Hiatt and half sister Elaine Gassaway.
Graveside services will be held at the Ukiah cemetery on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. All are welcome to join us after the service at 1401 Deerwood Drive, Ukiah. The family would also like to thank Hospice and the care givers for the wonderful care they gave Terry.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole
Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 13, 2019