



Theresa E. Bartolomei



















91, of Ukiah, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 with her family by her side. Theresa was born on November 10, 1927 in San Francisco. She was happily married to Leo M. Bartolomei until his passing in 1990. She is predeceased by her son Jon. She is survived by her son Leo and her 4 grandchildren Denise, Lisa, Jennifer and





Matthew. She has 13 grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Many will remember her from her 20+ years working as a secretary at Ukiah High School. Theresa will be





fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, open arms, and feisty attitude. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3pm-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Eversole Mortuary. Her funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Eversole Mortuary with graveside to





follow at Ukiah





Cemetery Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 15, 2019