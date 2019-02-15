Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Ukiah Cemetery
More Obituaries for Theresa Bartolomei
Theresa Bartolomei

Theresa Bartolomei


1927 - 2019
Theresa E. Bartolomei Obituary



Theresa E. Bartolomei









91, of Ukiah, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 with her family by her side. Theresa was born on November 10, 1927 in San Francisco. She was happily married to Leo M. Bartolomei until his passing in 1990. She is predeceased by her son Jon. She is survived by her son Leo and her 4 grandchildren Denise, Lisa, Jennifer and


Matthew. She has 13 grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Many will remember her from her 20+ years working as a secretary at Ukiah High School. Theresa will be


fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, open arms, and feisty attitude. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3pm-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Eversole Mortuary. Her funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Eversole Mortuary with graveside to


follow at Ukiah


Cemetery
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
