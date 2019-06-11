Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Eversole Mortuary
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Oroville, CA
View Map
1928 - 2019 Obituary
Thomas Allen Obituary








Thomas Allan Hunter




(call me Al) Hunter, a 50 year resident of Ukiah, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Health in Santa Rosa on May 2, 2019 in the presence of his daughters and a son-in-law. He was born June 30, 1928 to Thomas D. Hunter and Mary L. (Johnson) Hunter, at his Finnish grandmothers home in Astoria, Oregon.


Al was raised however in Oroville, CA. He graduated high school there in 1946 and attended nearby Yuba Jr. College before marrying high school sweetheart Charlotte Gambrel in 1950. He served in the Army from 1951-1953 with the Transportation Corps 6th Helicopter company stateside moving cargo, officers, and wounded paratroopers in training stateside. The GI Bill was his ticket to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo where he studied hard while helping to build the unique Madonna Inn there, until graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1958.


His work career around this state included positions at the Trinity Dam and in two cement manufacturing plants


before he was hired by Masonite in 1968, remaining there for almost 20 years. While retired, he


enjoyed volunteering in many different


organizations, such as the Grand Jury of Mendocino County, the Senior Center, the Early Iron of Ukiah Club, and Roots of Motive


Power in Willits (since his father and grandfather were railroad engineers). He always had a team-player attitude, willing to contribute his time and effort to help achieve goals. His favorite hobby was driving the 1958 Packard that he


inherited from his


father in many of the Packard International tours along the west coast, even receiving some Best Original awards.


Al was predeceased by his parents, his sister Rosemary Bowles Hughes, and his loving wife


Charlotte, who worked at the Sheriffs Dept. for many years before passing in 1988. He is survived by his daughters Lynn Theuriet (Bill), Gwen Churchill (Jim); grand-daughters Sara


Sullivan (Cody),


Jennifer Chavez


(Eddie Jr.), Renee Theuriet, Emily Churchill; and one great- grandson


Cameron Chavez.


A memorial service open to the public will take place on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 at Eversole Mortuary. Interment will be on June 17 at 10:00 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Oroville. Contributions may be made in his memory to Roots, Early Iron, the Senior Center, and Plowshares.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on June 11, 2019
