Thomas R. Clay


9-17-1944 to


01-06-2020









Beloved and devoted Husband and Father. He is survived by his wife Jeanette (Susie) (Stein) Clay and his son Steven R. Clay.


Tom was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1966. From there he continued his top secret clearances in Avionics Engineering that included America's first Stealth aircraft and Air Force One. His parents were Thomas Winfield Scott Clay and


Madeline R. (Smith) Clay. Tom's siblings were Buddy, Ann, Patty, Peggy, Billy, Bobby and Pam.


Tom loved his family Kim and Cathy Kimheng and grandsons Willy and Tyler Kimheng with the same devotion.


Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
