

Mendocino County's legendary forester,

Thomas E. Schott, died on July 4, 2020

in Willits, after living with esophageal cancer for six years. He was 68. Tom was born in Ft. Wayne, IN but spent most of his early years in Minneapolis, MN, graduating cum laude from the University of Minnesota's College of Forestry in March 1974. His career ran through four different federal agencies: US Postal Service, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and eventually the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

Tom moved to Mendocino County, CA in 1974. He soon met his wife of 41 years, Shirley Schott, who survives him. He is also survived by two sons, a granddaughter, a sister, a brother, aunts, numerous cousins, a niece and two nephews. Tom worked as a soil conservationist and lead for the Tomki Watershed Project under the employment of Mendocino County Resource Conservation District (MCRCD). He also spent many years working for NRCS as an area forester and District Conservationist. He received awards from the EPA and USDA for his watershed restoration work and is well known by landowners throughout Mendocino, Lake and Sonoma Counties.

In 2004, Tom transferred within NRCS to Riverside, CA, where he was the Emergency Watershed Protection Coordinator of the multimillion-dollar, multi-year Southern California Watershed Restoration Project.

Tom retired in 2008 and returned to Mendocino County in 2011, working part-time as a forestry consultant and a forester for the MCRCD until January 2019. For years he mentored new conservation employees. He was well-versed in all phases of local conservation issues, and was called "The Wizard", "Mr. Conservationist", and a "Steward of the Earth" because of his rich background and understanding of conservation challenges and his ability to explain complex issues clearly to landowners, politicians and upcoming scientists. Current landowners still ask about Tom and rave about his knowledge and personal character. Tom's colleagues and friends describe him as: trustworthy, intelligent, kind, optimistic, gentle, humorous, caring, and energetic. All will miss his contagious laughter. Beyond his forestry career, Tom was a wonderful family man while serving his community on the Board of Willits Community Services, acting in plays at the Willits Community Theater and attending St. Francis in the Redwoods Episcopal Church. Tom and his family raised seven guide dog puppies over the years.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public ceremonies honoring Tom's life at this time. For anyone interested in making a donation in Tom's name: his favorite causes were the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District, Willits Daily Bread and Guide Dogs of the Desert. "We have lost a great conservationist as well as a great human being."