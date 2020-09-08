1/1
Thomas Lee Miller
Graveside services for Thomas Lee Miller of Ukiah will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Boonville with a visitation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Eversole Mortuary.
Born November 3, 1933 in Los Angeles, Thomas passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Petaluma. Thomas resided in Mendocino County for the past 41 years, 22 in Boonville followed by 19 in Ukiah. He was proud of his military service in the Army, 1st Cav. Air Mobil. He was awarded a Bronze Cross, Air Medal, Wings, Good Conduct, Republic of Viet Nam Service and Army of Occupation, Germany. He managed auto and industrial parts stores, was a life member of the V.F.W., A.L. and Kimmies of the Codgy Moshe (Boonville). He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, a loyal friend, good and kind person. Thomas is survived by his wife of 54 years Isabel O. Miller, Los Angeles, daughter Kelly Miller, Hesperia, Ca, son Jerry Ortiz, Ukiah, granddaughters Wendy Wise, Apple Valley, Ca, Erin Kirksey, Arizona, Lisa Ortiz, Ukiah, grandson Tommy Ortiz, Ukiah and great granddaughter Greenlee Groves, Ukiah. He was preceded in death by his son Johnnie Ray Ortiz.



Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
