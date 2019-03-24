|
|
Todd George Miller
of Ukiah, Ca passed away at the Adventist Health Ukiah
Valley on February 28, 2019. Born on
August 28, 1967 in
Bakersfield, Ca.
He lived in Lindsay, Ca before moving to Potter Valley, Ca in 1983, where he graduated from Potter Valley High School in 1986. He is survived by his father George Miller, sister Karen Lamalfa (Mike Lamalfa), daughter
Courtney Miller,
nieces Ashley Hull & Katelyn Lamalfa. He is preceded in
death by his mother Carole Miller. Todd's family plans to host a
celebration of life for family and friends during the summer and will provide time and place in the
coming months.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 24, 2019