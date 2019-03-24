Home

Todd George Miller




of Ukiah, Ca passed away at the Adventist Health Ukiah


Valley on February 28, 2019. Born on


August 28, 1967 in


Bakersfield, Ca.


He lived in Lindsay, Ca before moving to Potter Valley, Ca in 1983, where he graduated from Potter Valley High School in 1986. He is survived by his father George Miller, sister Karen Lamalfa (Mike Lamalfa), daughter


Courtney Miller,


nieces Ashley Hull & Katelyn Lamalfa. He is preceded in


death by his mother Carole Miller. Todd's family plans to host a


celebration of life for family and friends during the summer and will provide time and place in the


coming months.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
