Resources More Obituaries for Tony Bushby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tony Bushby

Obituary Condolences Flowers



Anthony Alfred Bushby





(Tony Bushby)



















On april 1, 2019 the Bushby family lost their patriarch. Tony was born March 27, 1921 in East Preston, Lancashire Sussex Co., England and was the eldest of 8 children. Times were hard in the UK and he had a very difficult childhood. He left school at the tender age of 10 to look after his new born sister as his mum had severe health issues. Later in 1942, Tony would leave his job as 2nd Projectionist for Empire theatre when WWII broke out and join the Royal Navy at the age of 23. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier HMS "Searcher" as leading Air Mechanic (loading ordinances on aircraft). He would sail from England making his way to the state of Washington and after boarding his newly built Searcher there, would sail down the California coast line. Little did he know looking out at this foreign land that he would spend the rest of his life in Mendocino County. After the war, he resumed working as a projectionist at a local theatre in Brighton and could recall almost every movie he'd shown and name who starred in the films as well as the bit part actors.





He met Dinah McKay who was an usherette working at the same theater and they were married on November 19, 1946. They hcontinued ad their first child Toni in 1947 and decided to immigrate to Vancouver, Canada in 1949. Tony contunued to find work as a projectionist and later would move to Pentiction, Canada where his first son Ronald was born in 1951. From there he moved his family to Rossland, Canada working on a dam in the town of Trail. By this time his third child Peter was born in 1953, and shortly thereafter, their fourth child





Kelly was born. In 1955 he moved his family to Willits CA where Dinah's parents lived. His father-in-law, Nigel Dodge was a filer for local mills and would end up teaching Tony the trade of saw filing. This would be the beginning of an art that he perfected for many years throughout sawmills in Mendocino Co. Tony was the pioneer saw filer working on the thin edger saws still used in the mills today and was well respected for his trouble shooting for mills that had purchased Al Thrasher edger's throughout here in the states and Canada. Later in his career, he was in charge or running and repairing the laser cutter for Retech. After his retirement, with no one but Tony knowing how to fix it, it would be scraped to the back yard. Most if not all of Tony's accomplishments were due in part to his thirst for learning.





Tony and Dinah became citizens of the USA on Dec 7, 1960, and later divorced in 1965. He would eventually meet and marry Helen Riggs who from a previous marriage had two young daughters Margaret and Teresa and later a son, Gordon.





There wasn't a lot this man couldn't do. He had a memory like a steel trap which helped him





become one of the most liked and





respected actors throughout stage theater in Mendocino Co. He was in many plays but shined above others as the Wizard in the Christmas play, Fagin in Oliver, Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha, just to name a few. One of his real passions was singing, along with his 33 1/3 albums of Mario Lanza and Caruso. Tony may have missed his calling, as anyone who heard him sing could attest to his beautiful tenor voice. If given the right opportunity he may have made it his career. His love of singing took him to another level of happiness as he belted out those wonderful high notes throughout the house. It was his way of unwinding from his work day.





Tony enjoyed watching his San Jose Sharks, and after learning about the game of baseball four years ago, also became a Giants fan. He would write down every score on the game's schedules with a red dot for a win and a black dot for a loss.





grandchildrenTony leaves behind six adult children, ten grandchildren, 21 great gradchildren, siblings, nephews and cousins in the UK.





In the loss of our





father





A man's most lasting influence on the world is seen in the faces of his family..





in the light in their eyes





when they talk





about him...





in the love they'll hold on to forever.





Here's to a good man-the life he lived,





the hearts he touched,





the legacy he left





is US Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.