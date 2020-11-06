1/1
Twyla Ruth Benevedes
Twyla Ruth Benevedes

passed away on
October 28, 2020 with her family by her side. Twyla was born in Friona, Texas on October 23, 1930. She has lived in Lakeport for over 60 years. Twyla married Ray Benevedes on April 9, 1950. Her accomplishment she was most proud of was her family.
Twyla Graduated from Berkeley High School. She was a secretary at Lake County Probation Dept., Lake County Title Co., and Southern Pacific Railroads. Twyla was an award-winning hand quilter and member of Lady of the Lakes Quilt Guild, Elks Club, Ukiah Promenaders Square Dance Club, Lake Co. Hospice Board of Directors, Lakeport 4H sew teacher, Lakeport oil and tole painter, gardener, she was a member of Lake County Senior Horseman, and she loved baking, especially pies.
Amongst her many quilting awards, Twyla was also Miss Southern Pacific in 1949. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family and unwavering support to her husband during his long law enforcement career.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years Ray, her daughters Tami Graeber (Fred) of Tucson, AZ, Stacy Stahl (Dana) of Hopland, CA, her sister Carolyn Bellante of Petaluma, CA, her grandchildren Ryan Funderburg (colleen) of Bend, OR, Michelle White, of Euless, TX, Madison White of Sacramento, CA, her 5 great grandchildren Cassidy, Graham, Evianna, Sophia and Lily. Twyla was preceded in death by her son Randy and her brother Roy Dean. Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
