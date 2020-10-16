Vicki Lee Hopper
passed away on October 2, 2020 in Springdale, Arkansas. Born in Fort Bragg on July 2, 1938 and raised in Ukiah, she attended Ukiah schools and graduated from Santa Rosa J.C. Employed as a psychiatric technician at Mendocino and Napa State Hospitals, she retired in 1988. Vicki relocated to Arkansas in 2006, where she enjoyed gardening and her home. In 2014, she moved to a retirement facility where she made many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Hopper, and by her father, Harry Hopper. At her request, no services were held. Donations may be made to the Cancer Society
or to Hospice Circle of Life, Springdale, AR.
