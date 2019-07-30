|
Virginia Zinn Dietz Harwood
Obituary
Virginia Harwood passed away in Ukiah, CA on May 11, 2019. Virginia was born in San Diego, CA on April 10,1929 the youngest child of Edith Pearson Zinn and Carl H. Zinn. She had two brothers and a sister. Her brother Jim has survived her and lives in Chula Vista, CA at 94 years of age. After the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, at age 13, Virginia moved from San Diego to El Cajon to live with her father and step mother, Mildred Zinn for safety reasons, fearing a possible Japanese attack on San Diego. Virginia graduated from Grossmont High School and went onto the University of California at Berkeley, where she met Bud Harwood, the love of her life and future husband.
In 1951, Bud and Virginia were married raising four children; Liz, Art, Jack and Calvin. They have nine grandchildren and eight great
grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling, dancing and entertaining. They often mixed business with pleasure and were continually looking for ways to improve the family sawmill and forestry operations. Virginia played the piano for the local Sunday School as well as taught bible lessons. She had a passion for music and dancing, teaching her kids how to play the Ukulele and dance the jitterbug. She passed on her love of cooking and was famous for her beans. Virginia was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown during his first term to the State Board of Forestry where she served for eight years. She was a founding trustee of the Mendocino / Lake Community College District helping to establish Mendocino College in Ukiah, CA. Virginia also served on the Mendocino County Grand Jury for a year.
Shortly before her death Virginia was pleased to learn that she had another family that she knew nothing about. That family included her biological father, two sisters, a brother (all deceased) and numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Bud and son Jack.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 30, 2019