|
|
Vivian June Gowan born May 14, 1954 in Petaluma, CA, passed away on
January 19, 2020 in Tigard, Oregon.
Vivian was diagnosed at the age of 4 with Type 1 diabetes, but did not let that define her; spending her life as an example of breaking
beyond boundaries, and projecting her
vision and passion to instill the same in others. Her professional career was
focused on cardiac care and, in the end, she succumbed to complications of
cardiac disease and the toll of diabetes. Vivian is survived by her husband of 36 years, Roland Garrison; Roland's
Daughter Dyanna, and Dyanna's sons, Antonio and Diego; her mother,
Josephine Gowan of Philo, California;
sister Grace (Otilio) Espinoza; brothers Cecil (Sue) Gowan, Henry (Susan) Gowan, Raymond (Karen) Gowan, Carl (Donna) Gowan, and Donald (Sharon) Gowan all of California. Her father, James Gowan,
preceded her in death. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Vivian lived her first 18 years in Philo, Ca., on the family farm, and graduated from Anderson Valley High School in 1972. She went on to nursing school in San Jose, Ca. and became an RN. She earned a BS in nursing from the University of Portland (cum laude) in 1991 and her MS and certification as Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) from the
Oregon Health
Science University in 2004.Vivian retired in 2013 after more than 30 years of nursing. Over that span, she worked as a bedside nurse, charge nurse and as Clinical Nurse Specialist focused on cardiac surgery. She ended her career as the CNS for Kaiser Sunnyside, implementing standards of practice for multiple cardiac units in that institution. During her career in the Portland, Oregon area, she worked tirelessly to advance the profession of nursing. She was
involved with the Greater Portland Chapter of American Association of
Critical Care Nursing (GPC-AACN), and served in the capacity of president and other offices. Vivian was an excellent nurse. For her,
nursing was more than a job, it was a passion. She held herself to a high standard and expected the same of those she trained. She was a strong proponent of the professionalism of nursing and was able to instill that same passion in those around her. Vivian was caring and kind, always
interested in how others were doing. She was a great
person and will be dearly missed.
Graveside services will be held at Shields Cemetery in Philo, CA, at 11:30a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Potluck reception to follow at 1p.m. at
Anderson Valley
Senior Center, Boonville, CA.
Services were also held on January 28, 2020 in Portland, Or. for family and close friends.
Donations may be made in her memory to: GPC-AACN <https://aacngpc.nursingnetwork.com;
American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org; Anderson Valley Ambulance Association; M. Cecil and Alice M. Gowan Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Community
Foundation of Mendocino County
www.community
found.org
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 4, 2020