Warren (Bud) Dale Whittle
Warren (Bud) Dale Whittle passed away peacefully in Ukiah, CA. on September 17, 2019. Bud was born July 14, 1934 in Harvey, IL. In 1954 he met the love of his life, Joan, at the Flavorland Drive-In, in Ukiah, CA. The story has been told that Bud and a group of his friends saw Joan and her friends in a car at the drive-in, and that Bud told his friends, "I like the one in the green sweater." After a short courtship, they were married February 19, 1955 in a little wedding chapel in Reno, NV. and welcomed their first daughter later that year. They went on to have a son and another daughter, and in 1969 built their home in Ukiah, CA., where they raised their family. In 1991, tragedy struck and their home was completely destroyed by a fire. They were able to rebuild and went on to carry out a legacy of family memories in their beautiful home for many more years to come. In his younger years, Bud worked for the Department of Forestry, then went on to work for Louisiana Pacific where he retired in 1996.
After retirement, Bud and Joan traveled, spent quality time with family and friends, and enjoyed spending evenings on their deck playing Gin Rummy. Bud was known for his hilarious sense of humor, love of watching football and Miller High-Life beer, and his ability to defeat anyone who would challenge him to a game of Liar's Dice.
Bud was predeceased by his wife, Joan of 53 years in 2008.
He is survived by daughters Karen (Randy) Daugherty of Ukiah, Ca., Kelly (Jeff) Cowan of Willits, Ca., son David Whittle of Kelseyville, Ca., grandchildren Tracy (Keith) Hummel of Cobb, CA., Tara Burgess of Santa Rosa, CA., Ben (Sofia) Daugherty of Ukiah, CA., Jenny Cowan of Redwood Valley, CA., Joel Cowan and Katie Cowan of Willits, CA., Arron Whittle, Brandon Whittle and Sonya Beverlin of Kelseyville, CA., great-grandchildren Megan Snavely of Bodega, CA., Caitlin Fanning of Hilo, HI., Noah Daugherty and Emma Daugherty of Ukiah, CA., Jaden Martinez and Averiana Avila of Santa Rosa, CA., brother Jim Whittle of Spokane, WA., and longtime friend Linda Anderson of Ukiah, CA.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah, CA. where Bud and Joan will be laid to rest together at last. There will be a gathering at Bud and Joan's home following the service.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 29, 2019